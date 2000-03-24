How big is your...

Infrastructure?
Srsly, I dunno anything about US infra. Just it seemed to be an issue early in the Trump presidency (or was it the 2016er campaign ), but then didn't seem to get anywhere.
Now another push with Biden? Good thing/bad thing? Communism? A new New Deal? Will his Bill even come to pass or just never arrive (too)?
Enlighten me if ya will
Srsly, I dunno anything about US infra. Just it seemed to be an issue early in the Trump presidency (or was it the 2016er campaign ), but then didn't seem to get anywhere.
Now another push with Biden? Good thing/bad thing? Communism? A new New Deal? Will his Bill even come to pass or just never arrive (too)?
Enlighten me if ya will