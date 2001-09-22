Is inflation coming?

I remember back in 2008 there was a lot of fear about inflation and while assets like realestate did inflated pretty strongly after the great recession there was none of the feared hyper inflation. We are again hearing people loudly worry about inflation because of xovid, the response from governments to massively increase deficit spending even as production has dropped of dramatically. It was kind of scary to learn 1/3rd of all the US ars in the world was printed in the last 12 months.
So what do people think? Is everything going to be fine or are we in for a bumpy ride wrt inflation?
https://youtu.be/1HmGLV46L60
