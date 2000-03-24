Supersonic Air Force One - good idea?

(CNN) — The news broke last September that a California start-up was working with the US Air Force on developing a supersonic plane which could be used as Air Force One.
Exosonic was handed a contract by the Presidential and Executive Airlift Directorate (PE) after impressing the military with its concept for a low-boom supersonic Mach 1.8 twinjet.
Now CNN Travel has had an exclusive look inside the cabin interior of the executive transport plane designed to carry the US Executive Branch's distinguished visitors (DVs).
It's a 31-passenger derivative of Exosonic's 70-passenger commercial airliner concept and is the ultimate in business jets -- luxury leather, oak and quartz fittings, private suites for work and rest, and all at cruise times twice that of existing aircraft.
The functions of presidential craft varies according to need, but this plane might primarily be used as Air Force Two, which is the call sign for jets carrying the US vice president.
IMO it looks quite cool. Also, if you're the pres and give a speech before boarding AF One, then swiftly hop onto the thing for a supersonic flight, you could land before anyone noticed you've actually given a speech! Which adds a whole new dimension to "plausible deniability"!
