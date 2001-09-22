A question about bird behavior.

So in my backyard, on top of one of the rear porch lights a pair of doves have made a nest. We'd seen that the female had laid two eggs in the nest though we made very certain not to touch or disturb the nest in any way. Today, as I was washing down the back patio I noticed the female dove had pushed one of the eggs out of the nest. I am not sure why. Does anyone have any ideas?
Picture of dove sitting on nest after it had pushed one egg out. (Picture needs to be rotated 90 degrees counter clockwise.)
https://ibb.co/MMD84yM
