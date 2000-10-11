I think I remember I had made a thread about Pekka and how he has passed away.
Don't you all feel sad about that
It is like force strength and integrity of character doesn't count
Anyway I was very drink so maybe I saidsome thins that were deemed un-polyable
I kinda fancy dinner in the respect that I think he respects culture and contunuity
anyway it's ok that you delete what you think is appropriate to delete
But let me tell you that pekka that force of nature is dead
I hope you are all well and take advantage of all that life throws at you
that's all
I hope it deosn;t get deleted
Don't you all feel sad about that
It is like force strength and integrity of character doesn't count
Anyway I was very drink so maybe I saidsome thins that were deemed un-polyable
I kinda fancy dinner in the respect that I think he respects culture and contunuity
anyway it's ok that you delete what you think is appropriate to delete
But let me tell you that pekka that force of nature is dead
I hope you are all well and take advantage of all that life throws at you
that's all
I hope it deosn;t get deleted