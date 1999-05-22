Announcement

A suggestion for the Old Timer forum

  #1

    A suggestion for the Old Timer forum

    Being invitation only people need to ask for an invitation. I had to ask for an invitation and I only asked because that was an excuse to place a spammy poast in the moderation thread. I daresay a lot of people couldn't be bothered so they they will remain unable to place poasts there.

    My suggestion is to allow anybody to place a poast and ban people you hate from that forum. That forum is dead as things stand.

    AAHZ called it the Elok Forum and Elok is about the only person who poasts there.


  #2
    I'm through 30 pages of the member list, sorted by posts - I'll keep going till I'm down to 1,000, and that shouldn't leave a lot of people out...
    AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
    JKStudio - Masks and other Art

    God Bless America

