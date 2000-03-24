Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Mitch McConnell is a funny guy

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Mitch McConnell is a funny guy

    Gives a pretty damning verdict on Trump:

    McConnell sharply criticized his former ally in a speech on the Senate floor shortly after Trump was cleared in a 57-43 vote, saying the rioters had been "fed wild falsehoods by the most powerful man on Earth. Because he was angry he'd lost an election."

    "Former President Trump's actions that preceded the riot were a disgraceful, disgraceful dereliction of duty," added McConnell. "Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day."
    "
    https://edition.cnn.com/2021/02/13/p...ump/index.html

    (I boldened everything cuz these are pretty bold statements for McC after he stood by silently for rather long)

    Basically agrees with the Dems on who's to blame, but then pulls a formal argument to go not guilty.

    And what would that argument be? Oh, it's too late now, since Donnie isn't in office anymore.

    Which comes after he personally decided to not agree to an earlier Senate trial before Donnie left office.

    Blah
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X