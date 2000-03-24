Mitch McConnell is a funny guy

Gives a pretty damning verdict on Trump:
(I boldened everything cuz these are pretty bold statements for McC after he stood by silently for rather long)
Basically agrees with the Dems on who's to blame, but then pulls a formal argument to go not guilty.
And what would that argument be? Oh, it's too late now, since Donnie isn't in office anymore.
Which comes after he personally decided to not agree to an earlier Senate trial before Donnie left office.
