Login or Sign Up
Logging in...
Remember me
Log in
Forgot password or user name?
or
Sign Up
Log in with
Facebook
Forums
Blogs
Articles
Groups
Member List
Calendar
Forum
Miscellaneous
Off Topic
The Altera Centauri collection has been brought up to date by Darsnan. It comprises every decent scenario he's been able to find anywhere on the web, going back over 20 years.
https://apolyton.net/forum/other-gam...rio-repository
-Check it out, and
enjoy some excellent Alpha Centauri/Alien Crossfire action
.
Announcement
Collapse
No announcement yet.
Emperor Cheeto acquitted of inciting Capitol riots
Collapse
X
Collapse
Posts
Latest Activity
Search
Page
of
1
Filter
Time
All Time
Today
Last Week
Last Month
Show
All
Discussions only
Photos only
Videos only
Links only
Polls only
Events only
Filtered by:
Clear All
new posts
Previous
template
Next
Thoth
Emperor
Join Date:
22 Dec 2000
Posts:
5041
Share
Tweet
#1
Emperor Cheeto acquitted of inciting Capitol riots
Today, 18:03
https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/trump-...zUQGlI7jx7oWPI
Looks like the US isn't finished with this embarrassment yet.
Libraries are state sanctioned, so they're technically engaged in privateering. - Felch
I thought we're trying to have a serious discussion? It says serious in the thread title!- Al. B. Sure
Tags:
None
Literally Wiglaf
Settler
Join Date:
12 Feb 2021
Posts:
22
Share
Tweet
#2
Today, 18:04
and some people wanted to blame a little satan for the collective expression of individual free will by everyone at that scene
Comment
Post
Cancel
Literally Wiglaf
Settler
Join Date:
12 Feb 2021
Posts:
22
Share
Tweet
#3
Today, 18:41
https://www.theguardian.com/commenti...h-cia-torturer
Obama's justice department grants final immunity to Bush's CIA torturers
Glenn Greenwald
This article is more than 8 years old
By closing two cases of detainees tortured to death, Obama has put the US beyond any accountability under the rule of law
Fri 31 Aug 2012 12.00 EDT
Comment
Post
Cancel
Previous
template
Next
Apolyton Civilization Site
| Copyright © 2013 Apolyton Civilization Site |
Privacy Policy
Powered by
vBulletin®
Version 5.6.1
Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba vBulletin. All rights reserved.
All times are GMT-5. This page was generated at 18:47.
Working...
Yes
No
OK
OK
Cancel
X
Comment