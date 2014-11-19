I oppose Federalism on the ground of the abolition of all forms of slavery.

There's no such thing as an ethnic American.
You're from (city, state, region) and have a distinct accent.
Genetically speaking, there is no such thing as an "American."
Corporations aren't culture.
I'm from Illinois.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anti-Federalism
I acknowledge no NATIONAL AMERICAN IDENTITY
