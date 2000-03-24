'QAnon Shaman' rioter will eat organic food, while most prisons and jails have reputation for serving food that is unhealthy
His attorneys have argued in court documents that he requires an organic diet because of his faith of Shamanism, an ideology that is "centered on the belief in supernatural phenomenon such as the world of gods, demons, and ancestral spirits."
DC District Court Judge Royce Lamberth decided the accommodations could be made for Chansley because he had been fed organic food in detention in Arizona, and arguments about his adherence to Shamanism were enough to also convince the judge.
"There is no doubt that Shamanism is a religion and that defendant requests a dietary accommodation based on that religion, Lamberth wrote explaining his decision.
