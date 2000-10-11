Login or Sign Up
Logging in...
Remember me
Log in
Forgot password or user name?
or
Sign Up
Log in with
Facebook
Forums
Blogs
Articles
Groups
Member List
Calendar
Forum
Miscellaneous
Off Topic
The Altera Centauri collection has been brought up to date by Darsnan. It comprises every decent scenario he's been able to find anywhere on the web, going back over 20 years.
https://apolyton.net/forum/other-gam...rio-repository
-Check it out, and
enjoy some excellent Alpha Centauri/Alien Crossfire action
.
Announcement
Collapse
No announcement yet.
So drunk
Collapse
X
Collapse
Posts
Latest Activity
Search
Page
of
1
Filter
Time
All Time
Today
Last Week
Last Month
Show
All
Discussions only
Photos only
Videos only
Links only
Polls only
Events only
Filtered by:
Clear All
new posts
Previous
template
Next
Bereta_Eder
Deity
Join Date:
11 Oct 2000
Posts:
10007
Share
Tweet
#1
So drunk
Today, 20:21
I'm so very drunk
I demand forgiveness from everyone
I m just going to post songs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5z5HJRC9F_0
Tags:
None
Bereta_Eder
Deity
Join Date:
11 Oct 2000
Posts:
10007
Share
Tweet
#2
Today, 20:23
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lgSLz5FeXUg
Comment
Post
Cancel
AntiFash Gordon
Smiley Guy
Join Date:
12 Mar 2009
Posts:
4249
Share
Tweet
#3
Today, 20:23
Heck - you've been fun today, racism aside.
I
forgive you.
-Would you like a reward in the form of the custom user title (in place of "Emperor") "Racist"?
AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
JKStudio - Masks and other Art
God Bless America
Comment
Post
Cancel
AntiFash Gordon
Smiley Guy
Join Date:
12 Mar 2009
Posts:
4249
Share
Tweet
#4
Today, 20:25
Greek
Racist?
Greek Geek
?
Pickles the Greek?
-Say yes to that last.
AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
JKStudio - Masks and other Art
God Bless America
Comment
Post
Cancel
Bereta_Eder
Deity
Join Date:
11 Oct 2000
Posts:
10007
Share
Tweet
#5
Today, 20:26
We are 2000 years old
if you change my title to racist, well that's a very american thing to do
Comment
Post
Cancel
AntiFash Gordon
Smiley Guy
Join Date:
12 Mar 2009
Posts:
4249
Share
Tweet
#6
Today, 20:27
Say yes to Pickles the Greek.
AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
JKStudio - Masks and other Art
God Bless America
Comment
Post
Cancel
Bereta_Eder
Deity
Join Date:
11 Oct 2000
Posts:
10007
Share
Tweet
#7
Today, 20:27
Hell in america only whites tend to be racist
am I a fence white racist american?
I don't give a **** man
I'm GRek My onw
and I can explain
Comment
Post
Cancel
Bereta_Eder
Deity
Join Date:
11 Oct 2000
Posts:
10007
Share
Tweet
#8
Today, 20:29
Arre'nt we greeks kind of swarthy to muricans?
Will that SAVE me fro the "racist amnerican" title?
Comment
Post
Cancel
AntiFash Gordon
Smiley Guy
Join Date:
12 Mar 2009
Posts:
4249
Share
Tweet
#9
Today, 20:32
Originally posted by
AntiFash Gordon
View Post
Say yes to Pickles the Greek.
It's a pun on
Zorba the Greek
an old Anthony Quinn movie, and you wear your nation on your sleeve, and it's funny, not an insult, nothing to do with racism.
I'm sober, actually.
AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
JKStudio - Masks and other Art
God Bless America
Comment
Post
Cancel
Bereta_Eder
Deity
Join Date:
11 Oct 2000
Posts:
10007
Share
Tweet
#10
Today, 20:33
Anyway classify me
an american from delware provclaimed I'm white
and i though look at that littlte nAAZI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VqoyKzgkqR4
Comment
Post
Cancel
Bereta_Eder
Deity
Join Date:
11 Oct 2000
Posts:
10007
Share
Tweet
#11
Today, 20:34
Originally posted by
AntiFash Gordon
View Post
It's a pun on
Zorba the Greek
an old Anthony Quinn movie, and you wear your nation on your sleeve, and it's funny, not an insult, nothing to do with racism.
I'm sober, actually.
Only eastern europenas care abnout your stratification
And onmly becau they lived in a dctatorishiorop
Comment
Post
Cancel
Bereta_Eder
Deity
Join Date:
11 Oct 2000
Posts:
10007
Share
Tweet
#12
Today, 20:35
****ing american race nazis.
when the ruwsians nuke you the wroild smiles :
race and communist dont bond and colollianism
Comment
Post
Cancel
Bereta_Eder
Deity
Join Date:
11 Oct 2000
Posts:
10007
Share
Tweet
#13
Today, 20:41
anthony quinn was mecican
try to get what's different
germanicn pale skin of barbarism
Comment
Post
Cancel
Bereta_Eder
Deity
Join Date:
11 Oct 2000
Posts:
10007
Share
Tweet
#14
Today, 20:42
pfffff that anerican nazi mentality is boiring
Comment
Post
Cancel
Previous
template
Next
Apolyton Civilization Site
| Copyright © 2013 Apolyton Civilization Site |
Privacy Policy
Powered by
vBulletin®
Version 5.6.1
Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba vBulletin. All rights reserved.
All times are GMT-5. This page was generated at 20:47.
Working...
Yes
No
OK
OK
Cancel
X
Comment