Trump continues to rip off his cult followers

Trump continues to find ways to rip off his supporters...
You got to give Trump credit for his ability to rip off his own sheep...
The Trump International Hotel near the White House is eyeing a big payday on March 4, the date that some believers of the QAnon conspiracy theory will herald ex-President Donald Trump’s triumphant return to power, Forbes first reported.
Citing demand, the Trump International Hotel raised room prices for that night to over $1,000, more than double the next highest date in the month, according to Insider.
When asked about the dramatic price difference, Patricia Tang, director of sales and marketing at Trump International in Washington, said it’s on par with its main competition, Four Seasons, based on service and accommodations.
“It’s really about supply and demand,” explained Tang. When asked what could be the cause of the demand, she couldn’t readily identify a specific event.
According to Forbes, this would not be the first time a Trump hotel raised rates around a political event, claiming that on Jan. 5 and 6, the night of the deadly insurrection at the Capitol, the cheapest room was about $8,000.
