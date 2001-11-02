My last thread here

Please, think seven f*cking times before you dare to bark on us!
Because, if you dare - we will incinerate your whole f*cking North American Continent within 20 f*cking minutes!
A minutes before you will be able to retaliate with your 20'th century old crap you call missiles and which are an easy targets for our ABMs.
You are a f*cking deadmen!
Because, if you dare - we will incinerate your whole f*cking North American Continent within 20 f*cking minutes!
A minutes before you will be able to retaliate with your 20'th century old crap you call missiles and which are an easy targets for our ABMs.
You are a f*cking deadmen!
Comment