Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Kidicious wasn't in the building when the Capitol was stormed.

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Kidicious wasn't in the building when the Capitol was stormed.

    I don't think Kidicious was in the building at the time of the riots.
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X