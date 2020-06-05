Login or Sign Up
Logging in...
Remember me
Log in
Forgot password or user name?
or
Sign Up
Log in with
Facebook
Forums
Blogs
Articles
Groups
Today's Posts
Member List
Calendar
Forum
Miscellaneous
Off Topic
Announcement
Collapse
No announcement yet.
Killa caught in hometown
Collapse
X
Collapse
Posts
Latest Activity
Search
Page
of
1
Filter
Time
All Time
Today
Last Week
Last Month
Show
All
Discussions only
Photos only
Videos only
Links only
Polls only
Events only
Filtered by:
Clear All
new posts
Previous
template
Next
DARcness
Chieftain
Join Date:
05 Jun 2020
Posts:
34
Share
Tweet
#1
Killa caught in hometown
Today, 10:00
apparently killed dozens of ppl during a civil war in I don't know where.
Also painted uniform in victims' blood and their flesh was ate. Rank commander"
IOW, did lots of stuff we only phantasize about.
https://youtu.be/qadsloHmoaU
Tags:
None
Previous
template
Next
Apolyton Civilization Site
| Copyright © 2013 Apolyton Civilization Site |
Privacy Policy
Powered by
vBulletin®
Version 5.6.1
Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba vBulletin. All rights reserved.
All times are GMT-5. This page was generated at 10:10.
Working...
Yes
No
OK
OK
Cancel
X