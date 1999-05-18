Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

New politics thread

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    New politics thread

    The last one is election and Trump based.

    I am in favor of the Biden plan. But I think it might be worth compromises. While I think a 15-dollar minimum wage, for example, is a good idea, the reality is that the most important things are
    1. ​​​​​​​the virus
    2. republican extremism
    3. good governance
    4. getting America back on it's feet
    While increasing the minimum wage is important for inequality which has been destroying America, and it would do a lot to help America recover, in the end it isn't required for the latter and the first is just not the biggest priority after Trump. Helping to bring Republicans back to the table is... and that could mean compromise. And I do not mean like Obama did where he compromised and then the Republicans back out... I mean compromise where the Republicans actually vote and contribute. I think that is what might happen with the Republican group.

    Now compromise does not mean the GOP solution. It means something in between.

    the GOP proposal (0.6b)
    • $1000 for those making under 50/100k
    • $300 per week for unemployment through June
    • $160b for Covid
    Biden's proposal (1.9t)
    • $1400 for those making under 75/150k
    • $400 per week for unemployment through September
    • >70b for struggling families
    • 350b for states and cities
    • $15 minimum wage
    • >70b for small business and veterans and health
    • >70b for Covid
    I think that Bidden does need to insure that States and Cities get some support.

    I am probably missing something, but I think that if dealing with the Republican 10 decreases Republican extremism (by strengthening the Republicans who are dealing and are not extremists) then that is worth it, maybe.

    JM
    Jon Miller-
    I AM.CANADIAN
    GENERATION 35: The first time you see this, copy it into your sig on any forum and add 1 to the generation. Social experiment.
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X