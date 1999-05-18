New politics thread

The last one is election and Trump based.
I am in favor of the Biden plan. But I think it might be worth compromises. While I think a 15-dollar minimum wage, for example, is a good idea, the reality is that the most important things are
- the virus
- republican extremism
- good governance
- getting America back on it's feet
Now compromise does not mean the GOP solution. It means something in between.
the GOP proposal (0.6b)
- $1000 for those making under 50/100k
- $300 per week for unemployment through June
- $160b for Covid
- $1400 for those making under 75/150k
- $400 per week for unemployment through September
- >70b for struggling families
- 350b for states and cities
- $15 minimum wage
- >70b for small business and veterans and health
- >70b for Covid
I am probably missing something, but I think that if dealing with the Republican 10 decreases Republican extremism (by strengthening the Republicans who are dealing and are not extremists) then that is worth it, maybe.
JM