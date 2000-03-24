Myanmar shows how to deal with election fraud.

Myanmar woke to the news on Monday that the military was seizing control of the country.
"I guess I'll be live tweeting a coup now," former Reuters journalist Aye Min Thant wrote on Twitter shortly before 07:00 local time (00:30 GMT).
"Things are still pretty quiet for now, though people are awake and scared. I've been fielding calls since 6am from friends and relatives. The internet is in and out and my sim card no longer works."
The takeover was announced in a statement aired on a military-owned television station.
It said the top army commander was in charge and a one-year state of emergency had been declared. The country's civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, had been detained, along with other members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party.
The move followed a landslide win by Ms Suu Kyi's party in an election in November that the army claims was marred by fraud. Ms Suu Kyi has urged her supporters to "not accept this" and to "protest against the coup".
Not sure why the military decided to move against Aung San Suu Kyi which is a nobel peace prize winner who made news in recent yrs for less peaceful action against the Rohingya.
But maybe the miliary decided to fight like hell and feared otherwise it wouldn't have a country anymore....