Did a spaceborne superlaser ignite the California wildfires of 2018

and was an industrialist cabal led by the Rothshilds responsible for it?
Or on a more serious note:
Is it dangerous for the US democracy to have cracköpots in the US congress who believe in such a ridiculous (and antisemitic) conspiracy theory?
Because Majorje Taylore Greene (GOP) obviously believes in this:
https://www.mediamatters.org/faceboo...ed-deadly-2018
https://www.vox.com/22256258/marjori...iracy-theories
Or on a more serious note:
Is it dangerous for the US democracy to have cracköpots in the US congress who believe in such a ridiculous (and antisemitic) conspiracy theory?
Because Majorje Taylore Greene (GOP) obviously believes in this:
https://www.mediamatters.org/faceboo...ed-deadly-2018
https://www.vox.com/22256258/marjori...iracy-theories
Comment