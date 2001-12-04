Announcement

Did a spaceborne superlaser ignite the California wildfires of 2018

    Did a spaceborne superlaser ignite the California wildfires of 2018

    and was an industrialist cabal led by the Rothshilds responsible for it?

    Or on a more serious note:
    Is it dangerous for the US democracy to have cracköpots in the US congress who believe in such a ridiculous (and antisemitic) conspiracy theory?

    Because Majorje Taylore Greene (GOP) obviously believes in this:
    https://www.mediamatters.org/faceboo...ed-deadly-2018
    https://www.vox.com/22256258/marjori...iracy-theories
    Seems legit.
    One day Canada will rule the world, and then we'll all be sorry.

