Anxious about my request of transfer of housing

I have problematic neighbours & live in a unit separated by a brick “common wall”. The common wall is connected to the main bedroom so at night I hear mumbling of conversations without eavesdropping etc. Sometimes I can hear my neighbour have "Domestic Violence" situations which I try not to involve myself but it got to a point where I had to intervene & call the police. I’ve reported many times about the noises from that neighbour & housing seems to be understanding & make note of it.
My other neighbour is constantly partying outside their house, sometimes up to 4 times a week. I was frightened to call police previously as I am a new neighbour & I really don’t want to upset others having a good time but they play their music so loud I can hear it thumping through my walls but recently I had to call the police to make another noise complaint. I’ve asked housing to consider transferring based off of the constant reminders of DV I experienced & the lack of respect from neighbours & their noises at odd hours throughout the night. It’s thrown me off routine as I'm consistently being wakened in the night so I know I will not be settled. As I’m writing this, my neighbour is again having another DV situation & screaming at the top of her lungs. Housing has made it seem that I won’t be approved because of the noise but suggested if I can provide GP reports about my mental health from my Counsellor & General Practitioner it can be considered. Now I’m starting to get no good thoughts to plague my mind & all I want is to live in a quiet house away from others who abuse alcohol & possibly drugs. I hate it here & I've only moved in back in October.
