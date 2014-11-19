Announcement

"out of state tuition"

    "out of state tuition"

    (rhetorical)__"you can't come to our state and use our colleges"
    are they federally funded?

    is every McDonald's the same?
    (rhetorical)__"ideally, to some standard, despite regional differences
    fair enough . . .

    public institutions... charging people different rates within a country based on state residency

    sounds corrupt and illegal, if McDonald's, evil corporation, did it

    should McDonald's be trusted with planning national education policy

    given their commitment to standardization?
    equality under service,
    let's say

    ,
    shirts


    American universities are corrupt
    I agree.


    In other words... Harvard as a brand name?
    that institution better exist as a completely private entity

    and NOT a part of fully available standardized public services

    Harvard is middle of the roadkill in any CapCom thread.
  • #2
    Favorable pricing for in-state residents is a tradition of land-grant and state-supported public colleges.
    Because their funding is specifically for the benefit of that state's taxpayers.
