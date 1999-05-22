Artificial Intelligence and the future of humanity

Artificial intelligence is improving every year.
Already the best chess player in the world is an AI.
Just wait until the best computer hacking in the world is AI. Some loon decides it would be fun to hack the nuclear codes using this AI.
Imagine KrazyHorse with access to nuclear codes to launch a nuclear missile strike. We would be about one hour away from nuclear winter and extinction.
Already the best chess player in the world is an AI.
Just wait until the best computer hacking in the world is AI. Some loon decides it would be fun to hack the nuclear codes using this AI.
Imagine KrazyHorse with access to nuclear codes to launch a nuclear missile strike. We would be about one hour away from nuclear winter and extinction.