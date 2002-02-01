Put Bernie anywhere!

We've all seen the photo of Bernie Sanders, masked and mittened at the inauguration.
We've all seen memes of Bernie photoshopped into old movies and such -- some pretty good stuff.
Well, now there's a website the uses Google Maps street view to drop Bernie into any location you type in (as long as Google has a photo of it). It's not perfect - can't move him around or resize him - but still reasonably amusing.
Go to: https://bernie-sits.herokuapp.com/ -- and have fun!
