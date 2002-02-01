Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Put Bernie anywhere!

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Put Bernie anywhere!

    We've all seen the photo of Bernie Sanders, masked and mittened at the inauguration.
    We've all seen memes of Bernie photoshopped into old movies and such -- some pretty good stuff.

    Well, now there's a website the uses Google Maps street view to drop Bernie into any location you type in (as long as Google has a photo of it). It's not perfect - can't move him around or resize him - but still reasonably amusing.

    Go to: https://bernie-sits.herokuapp.com/ -- and have fun!
    Apolyton's Grim Reaper 2008, 2010 & 2011
    RIP lest we forget... SG (2) and LaFayette -- Civ2 Succession Games Brothers-in-Arms
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X