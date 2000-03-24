Announcement

FBI watch thread

    FBI watch thread

    Post here if you either:

    - are from the FBI
    - just like watch threads
    - are from the FBI and like watch threads
    - are from the FBI and like to watch threads
    - are from the FBI and like to watch watch threads
    - like to watch the FBI
    - like to watch the FBI watching threads
    - like to watch the FBI watching watch threads
    - like to be watched by the FBI
    - like to be watched by the FBI while watching threads
    - other, explain

    Blah
    A cardboard version of me without facial hair, wearing a Mumu.
    There's nothing wrong with the dream, my friend, the problem lies with the dreamer.

      Did they fall for another hoax or did they perpetrate another hoax?
      I drank beer. I like beer. I still like beer. ... Do you like beer Senator?
      - Justice Brett Kavanaugh

        I think the FBI is out there.

        Blah

