  • #1

    Who needs six bathrooms to themselves?

    • Secret Service agents assigned to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner aren't permitted to use any of the six bathrooms in the couple's Washington, DC, home in the wealthy neighborhood of Kalorama, according to The Washington Post.
    • The agents were forced to use port-a-potties and even the restrooms in the homes of Vice President Mike Pence and former President Barack Obama.
    • Since 2017, US taxpayers have shelled out roughly $100,000 — which amounts to about $3,000 a month — for the government to rent a nearby studio apartment so the Kushners' Secret Service detail can use its bathroom.
    https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/polit...rs/ar-BB1cKWEG

    Just let them be assassinated.
  • #2
    Drain the swamp or something.
    Blah

