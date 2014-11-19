Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan suspends campaign for Speaker

Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan (D) is suspending his campaign for another two years in leadership after a revolt among his own caucus denied him the votes necessary to keep a post he has held for decades.
Illinois Democratic sources confirmed Madigan’s decision came after he fell short of the votes necessary to keep his post, a move first reported by Capitol Fax.
“This is not a withdrawal,” Madigan said in a statement Monday morning. “I have suspended my campaign for Speaker. As I have said many times in the past, I have always put the best interest of the House Democratic Caucus and our members first. The House Democratic Caucus can work to find someone, other than me, to get 60 votes for Speaker.”
On Sunday, as legislative Democrats began voting for a new leadership team, Madigan won only 51 votes in the first round of balloting — short of the 60 he would need to keep his post.
