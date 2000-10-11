what do you do during the quarantine?
I climb mountains. There are a lot within my periphery.
Many are just hills
It is a great hobby. I also take with me a couple of beers and drink it on top of the small mountain. sometimes some birds join me from a small distance. I think I saw a hawk once. but mostly it's crows
I think I have walked/ easy climbed thousands of km by now.
nothing else to do
