mountains

    mountains

    what do you do during the quarantine?
    I climb mountains. There are a lot within my periphery.

    Many are just hills

    It is a great hobby. I also take with me a couple of beers and drink it on top of the small mountain. sometimes some birds join me from a small distance. I think I saw a hawk once. but mostly it's crows
    I think I have walked/ easy climbed thousands of km by now.

    nothing else to do
