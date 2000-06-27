Announcement

I got myself a DNA test

    I got myself a DNA test

    To check if my grandpa was Jewish or Armenian, after all.
    Nothing of the two turned out.
    But it seems indeed, one of my female ancestors in early 18th century was of quite good Armenian family. But nothing remained in the genes.
    But I discovered a small Baltic addition, and a tiny Scottish/Irish/Welsh (most likely Scottish) and even tinier English one, too.
    This was a big surprise.
    I cannot be sure of this Scottish thing, but I officially claim to be 1/50 Scottish.
    I will visit Scotland in fact, for another reason, and am going to make it a personal pilgrimage to the place of my ancestors.
    "I realise I hold the key to freedom,
    I cannot let my life be ruled by threads" The Web Frogs
    Middle East!
