Heresson
Emperor
Join Date:
27 Jun 2000
Posts:
6877
We still need
Today, 02:48
:frog:
:vomit:
:bettercrying:
:crab:
smileys
Perhaps they were introduced already, I'll see it when this thread is published.
"I realise I hold the key to freedom,
I cannot let my life be ruled by threads" The Web
Frogs
Middle East!
Heresson
Emperor
Join Date:
27 Jun 2000
Posts:
6877
Today, 02:49
No. Still nothing.
Still none of these smileys!
And then you complain no one new comes!
How can they come without
:frog:
:vomit:
:bettercrying:
:crab:
smileys?
"I realise I hold the key to freedom,
I cannot let my life be ruled by threads" The Web
Frogs
Middle East!
