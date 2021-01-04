MattBowron returns from the dead

Hey guys, it's MattBowron, I'm back,
If you need a refresher, I'm a 35 about to turn 36 year old Australian from Perth, Western Australia. I have ADD, Autism/Asperger's, GAD, OCD, PTSD, Anxiety, Depression and Schizophrenia (diagnosed 2010). I live on my own, I'm on a disability pension, and I'm trying to become an author. I have had a short story published back in 2006 in an anthology which is still available on Amazon. I have a number of short stories on fictionpress.com. I've played Civilization 4, and Alpha Centauri. Last game I ever played was back in 2008, Spore by Will Wright, when I was getting sick. I haven't played a game since, and am working on my first novels that I want to get published in my lifetime.
Glad to be back, if anyone wants to friend me or has any questions, hit me up.
I hope you've all been safe during 2020 covid pandemic, and have had a merry christmas and happy new year.
On with 2021.
Yours sincerely
Matthew David Bowron
