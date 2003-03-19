Announcement

Nashville bombing

    Nashville bombing

    First bombing in history where people were warned so that they could evacuate?

    Obviously a conspiracy. Strange days.
    I drank beer. I like beer. I still like beer. ... Do you like beer Senator?
    - Justice Brett Kavanaugh
