Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Alt Right Riots and Damages Oregon State Capitol, Conservatives Strangely Quiet

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Alt Right Riots and Damages Oregon State Capitol, Conservatives Strangely Quiet

    Apparently the police aren't cool anymore to Trump bootlickers

    Many in the crowd, which included people from far-right groups, carried weapons, wore body armor or held flags supporting President Trump.

    Many in the crowd yelled that they had long supported law enforcement officers, including at “Back the blue” rallies, but would no longer back them.
    https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/21/w...-protests.html
    We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution. - Abraham Lincoln
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X