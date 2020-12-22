Alt Right Riots and Damages Oregon State Capitol, Conservatives Strangely Quiet

Apparently the police aren't cool anymore to Trump bootlickers
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/21/w...-protests.html
Many in the crowd, which included people from far-right groups, carried weapons, wore body armor or held flags supporting President Trump.
Many in the crowd yelled that they had long supported law enforcement officers, including at “Back the blue” rallies, but would no longer back them.
Many in the crowd yelled that they had long supported law enforcement officers, including at “Back the blue” rallies, but would no longer back them.