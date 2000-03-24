What should be the US reaction to the recent cyberattack?

From what I read it's on a rather big scale, began in march and is still ongoing, and they will need months if not more to get systems (both gov and private sector) clean again.
As of now three possible reactions come to my mind:
1. Golfing, helps in every situation
2. Tweeting, showing that kind of tech-powers will impress them hackers.
3. Ignoring it, cyber attacks will magically go away like Covid
