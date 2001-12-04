Announcement

Please Stay Home for Christmas and Save Lives

    Please Stay Home for Christmas and Save Lives

    In the US, many hospital ICU beds are 100% full. Patients who have life threatening injuries are waiting for care, because all the capacity is being used for Covid.

    The US simply cannot handle another surge on top of this one. Many more people are going to die.

    Good news is the vaccine is right around the corner. Hold on for a few more months.

    There are lots of alternatives and many conference providers offer free services during the holidays.

    Stay home and save lives.
    We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution. - Abraham Lincoln
    I totally agree with this
    Tamsin (Lost Girl): "I am the Harbinger of Death. I arrive on winds of blessed air. Air that you no longer deserve."
    Tamsin (Lost Girl): "He has fallen in battle and I must take him to the Einherjar in Valhalla"
