Please Stay Home for Christmas and Save Lives

In the US, many hospital ICU beds are 100% full. Patients who have life threatening injuries are waiting for care, because all the capacity is being used for Covid.
The US simply cannot handle another surge on top of this one. Many more people are going to die.
Good news is the vaccine is right around the corner. Hold on for a few more months.
There are lots of alternatives and many conference providers offer free services during the holidays.
Stay home and save lives.
