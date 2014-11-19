Announcement

    Facebook Protects Pedophiles. Mark Zuckerberg Lied Under Oath. Mark Zuckerberg for PRISON.

    While the press and public may have been denied a dramatic raise-your-right-hand moment in Congress this week, Facebook’s chief executive is still under legal obligation to tell the truth.

    If it feels like Zuckerberg is bending the truth, know that making a false statement to Congress might be difficult to prove given the slippery nature of congressional testimony, but it’s still illegal.

    Since some corners of the internet appear to be floating a conspiracy theory that Zuckerberg can get away with lying because he did not take the oath, we clarified that point with the offices of some of the committee members questioning him.

    “Lying to Congress is always a crime,” a representative for Senator Dianne Feinstein clarified to TechCrunch. “You don’t need to be sworn in.”

    A witness who is not under oath cannot face perjury charges but they could face charges pertaining to making “false statements,” a broader statute that is not specific to lying under oath.
    #MarkZuckerbergForPrison


    https://techcrunch.com/2018/04/11/is...oath-congress/


      I support the effort against Mark Zuckerberg.

      Mark Zuckerberg is also a pedophile in my opinion.

      “As a member of this body, I question Mr. Zuckerberg’s veracity, and challenge his willingness to cooperate with our oversight authority, diverting congressional resources during time-sensitive investigations, and materially impeding our work,” Gaetz, a House Judiciary Committee member, wrote. “Such misrepresentations are not only unfair, they are potentially illegal and fraudulent.”
      https://floridapolitics.com/archives...nts-under-oath

      Mark Zuckerberg WILL BE SENT TO PRISON

      so help me God.

