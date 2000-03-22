Announcement

So the Cleveland Indians have announced that they are changing their name.

    They haven't announced what they are changing it too, though.

    They haven't announced what they are changing it too, though.

    ...

    So, I would like to open with The Cleveland Cleavers.

    Their mascot can be a cartoonish butcher of indeterminate but probably Italian descent with an oversized grin and a huge cleaver.

    The fans can do the Cleaver Chop between innings while the organ plays "That's Amore!"


    No, I did not steal that from somebody on Something Awful.
  #2
    The Cleveland Clever Clogs /bad
    #3
      The Cleveland Fire

