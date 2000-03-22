So the Cleveland Indians have announced that they are changing their name.

They haven't announced what they are changing it too, though.
...
So, I would like to open with The Cleveland Cleavers.
Their mascot can be a cartoonish butcher of indeterminate but probably Italian descent with an oversized grin and a huge cleaver.
The fans can do the Cleaver Chop between innings while the organ plays "That's Amore!"
...
So, I would like to open with The Cleveland Cleavers.
Their mascot can be a cartoonish butcher of indeterminate but probably Italian descent with an oversized grin and a huge cleaver.
The fans can do the Cleaver Chop between innings while the organ plays "That's Amore!"
Comment