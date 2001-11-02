Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Why US Navy is no more.

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Why US Navy is no more.

    Here we go, baby!


    An unstoppable 9 speeds of sound!

    ANY NATO ship (and first of all air carriers) since this moment is a floating deathtrap.

    Any fisher yeacht armed with Zircon can take a carrier down.


    SUCK IT DEEP, MOTHERF*CKERS!!!
    Nu chto, podbrosish druga svoego zaklyatogo na svoem gorbu k vorotam raya zvezndo-polosatogo?
    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_na1JMpeF8
    Tags: None
  • #2
    Nu chto, podbrosish druga svoego zaklyatogo na svoem gorbu k vorotam raya zvezndo-polosatogo?
    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_na1JMpeF8

    Comment

    Previous template Next
    Working...
    X