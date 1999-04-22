How To Open a Can of Worms

Not as you might imagine, with a can opener, oh no... The nature of this particular can of worms is more like a swamp, a swamp spreading across the nation with tentacles like an octopie. No, what you do, how you open this particular can is you pluck out of the swamp the worm that stuck its head up, in this case, Hunter Biden. So, you put this particular worm under the microscope, as in real life you prosecute it in federal court, which will now occur! So, by squeezing this worm, and following its path through the swamp, you low and behold find the next worm, and the next, etc! On and on. So, the can of worms is being opened. What joy. The swamp is to be drained of worms. Check this out... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3fGRv-okD7U
