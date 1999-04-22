Two SCNs that I can think of. Trump wins and the Blue States split. Basically the cities in Cali, Oregon, Washington state, the Northeast. These cities would be islands in a sea of Red. The Central and South would go Red States. These would be vast Red areas with Blue cities. The military bases in the US and around the world, and the ships in the fleets, would each face the same dynamics on a smaller scale. I'd expect the nature of this divide in the US to lead to civil war, as states try to first unify themselves, and then the battle expanding outward at the endless borders. As the nation goes so goes the military, with a predominance of Red, but enough Blue to render large parts of the forces ineffective for dealing with outside threats. The ships will head where they will. Virginia is split, I'd expect the Red States and military here to predominate. That means Newport News goes to the Red. The ports on the Left Coast, Long Beach etc, Blue. Think Blue would have the most problems subduing everything outside the cities, while the Red could just shut up the cities and wait until they get hungry. Places like Guam and Diego Garcia would likely go Red, military...but NATO would likely move to disarm old US forces and repatriate them wherever when they could. Or intern them. I'll continue later, breakfast has arrived.
Announcement
Collapse
No announcement yet.
The Red states vs The Blue states.
Collapse
X
Collapse
-
-
-
-
-
Filter
new posts
-
-
OTF Moderator
- 18 May 1999
- 19522
I would expect that the military would be patriots and so be opposed to seditious traitors. We can see that in the recent election
Trump witness says it's 'odd' so many US troops voted for Biden - Business Insider
Also in polls and the like. Many of the sane Republicans also voted Biden, which is probably what caused Arizona and Georgia to 'flip'.
Many of my far left friends are depressed by the outcome.
JMJon Miller-
I AM.CANADIAN
GENERATION 35: The first time you see this, copy it into your sig on any forum and add 1 to the generation. Social experiment.
-
-
Perhaps. However the young have many among them who will obey orders. Regarding being Patriots, agree, but I rather think that Trump putting in loyalists at the Pentagon... Think many are Trump supporters anyway. The military isn't the population, the military tends Red, even the young.
Moderator @ WePlayCiv
Moderator @ BRR Games
Long time member @ Apolyton
Civilization player since the dawn of time
Comment
-
In the event of a civil war, the reds would start slaughtering black and brown people en masse. The blues would be recognized as the legitimate government by most of the rest of the world (minus Russia) and receive support from the rest of NATO.
Comment
-
Comment