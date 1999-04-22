Christmas this year...for us, very conservative. We'll miss our niece who died of a brain tumor this year, saddest thing ever. She was here last Christmas, every Christmas. Life goes on... No new lights or decorations, but we have. Got 3 pups a short while back, so they entertain the family somewhat. Bella, Daisy, and Zaqi Snowball, all white, very cute. Great little critters, so happy. Wiggle fest every morning, very helpful. So far it looks like we can get through the winter, a winter of terrible discontent for many. Could not go back to the US as planned last June, and no jobs if we could have. Hope to be able to go next June, if there's work. Hopefully next Christmas things are turned around. This year one present each for the kids. Found some beads we got a few years back for a Christmas present in times of plenty and got stocked and forgotten, not given, pretty things. My daughter has some yarn...so we can have adventures in bracelets and necklaces making. We'll put up a tree etc. The waves will wash the beach, the sun shine, and it will be a time to celebrate our Lord. Then comes New Years. Was able to share blessings this year, passed out masks to many here. Gave a mask to each of Abby's teachers, lots of family and friends. Had them stocked against a pandemic. Helped family out of work this year, and they helped us replace some siding. So, it was a year of giving and receiving for us. Praise God, here's to prayers and hope, and may God bless you.
