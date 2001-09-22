What are your Thanksgiving plans in the age of Covid?

With Covid disrupting Thanksgiving plans all across North America I thought I would check and see what everyone has planned for the big turkey day. I know many are planning a low key event at home this year but others maybe still having a smaller than normal event with extra precautions. For my part we are still going a head with a smaller event. My wife and I will be hosting this year with her sister’s family as well as her mother (who lives with her sister’s family). In addition my wife’s brother and his husband have flown in from out of the country. Fortunately, everyone has been tested for Covid. My brother and law and his husband got tested prior to their flight (that was a week ago) and everyone in my sister in law’s place got tested last weekend. My family has been isolating at home for quite sometime so we know we are good.
For the big day we’ve also decided to set everything up outside on the patio so people can be outdoors as well as have an easier time social distancing. Rather than do the traditional buffet style my wife and mother in law will be plating all the food for each person and then bringing plates out to each person. We also have hand sanitizer and will request people wear masks when not eating. These seem like good precautions to me. What is everyone else doing?
