Shouldn't those QAnon folks be all in prison by now?

Since the pizzagate guy was sentenced to prison 2017...
https://edition.cnn.com/2017/06/22/p...ing/index.html
...and their slogan is "Where we go one we go all" they are surely volunteering en masse to join him? Just sayin'
That being said I think dragging pizza into sin is unforgivable.
https://edition.cnn.com/2017/06/22/p...ing/index.html
...and their slogan is "Where we go one we go all" they are surely volunteering en masse to join him? Just sayin'
That being said I think dragging pizza into sin is unforgivable.