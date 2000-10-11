Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

An apology to Serb

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    An apology to Serb

    I'd like to offer an apology to Serb.
    Maybe I was abit overemotional and very drunk and wrote some things.

    However reading his responces, I do see his point of view and it is enterirely defencible.

    Also thanks for not lashing out on me, because I was drunk. You replied let's say the correct way.

    Anyway there is lots to talk about the situation.

    3 points.

    1. I'm sorry
    2. What I said was not out of fear or anything like that but because of a sort of violent disellusionment that maybe was overeaching. I will come back to that.
    3. Armenian geopolitical experts agree that Armenia's interests for the time being coincide with Putin's interests in arkash
    Tags: None
  • #2
    At first I saw that as a very straightforward proposition:


    a muslim nation ( a turkish nation no less) is attacking a christian nation (to whomj it had commited genocide before)

    You have Russia, In theory it can destroy the muslim nation. Why does it not do that?

    Comment

    • #3
      Forget it, bro! We were both drunk!
      And I applogize too!
      Nu chto, podbrosish druga svoego zaklyatogo na svoem gorbu k vorotam raya zvezndo-polosatogo?
      http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_na1JMpeF8

      Comment

      • #4
        I understand now (I'm not afraid to say I am wrong in the points that I was wrong, I don't care what anyone says) that:

        a) Russia has its own interests, conquering or defending christian territories is not a paramount approach. However,
        b) Russia completely secured an armenian enclave in azerbaijan. It did so, for its own interests, it now HAS azerbaijan in which the west bet a lot, in that way it won but it also defended a land that would have been taken over by azeriturks, with azeris getting rich and getting arms from the west (as turkey) and attacking armenia in the first place.


        However, diversfifications:

        Comment

        Previous template Next
        Working...
        X