  #1

    Learn Russian with Serb

    This book is a masterpiece!!!


    ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​




    “На хую я вертел!!!”

    Literal translation: “I spin it on my d!ck!!!
    Meaning: “That’s how little I care about it!”

    «Блядский цирк!»

    Literal translation: “Whore’s circus
    Meaning: “What a f*cking mess!”

    “И понеслась пизда по кочкам!»

    Literal translation: “Off went the c*nt , jumping from hill to hill
    Meaning: “The situation has spiraled out of control”

    «Мать твою слева за ногу!»

    Literal translation: “Your mom, to the left, by the leg!
    Meaning: “I am doing a bad thing to your mother!”

    “Ебать-копать!”

    Literal translation: “To f*ck – to dig!”
    Meaning: “F*ckety f*ck!”

    “Не пришей к пизде бубенчик!”

    Literal translation: “Don’t sew a bell to the c*nt
    Meaning: “You need it like a fish needs a bicycle”

    “Чё? Хуй через плечо!!!”

    Literal translation: (in a dialogue) «What?» -«Sling a d!ck over the shoulder!»
    Meaning: “What?” – “Nothing!”
    Nu chto, podbrosish druga svoego zaklyatogo na svoem gorbu k vorotam raya zvezndo-polosatogo?
    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_na1JMpeF8
  #2
    Germans with their "schweinhund" are just crying out of jealousy!
    Nu chto, podbrosish druga svoego zaklyatogo na svoem gorbu k vorotam raya zvezndo-polosatogo?
    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_na1JMpeF8

