Learn Russian with Serb

“На хую я вертел!!!”
Literal translation: “I spin it on my d!ck!!!”
Meaning: “That’s how little I care about it!”
«Блядский цирк!»
Literal translation: “Whore’s circus”
Meaning: “What a f*cking mess!”
“И понеслась пизда по кочкам!»
Literal translation: “Off went the c*nt , jumping from hill to hill”
Meaning: “The situation has spiraled out of control”
«Мать твою слева за ногу!»
Literal translation: “Your mom, to the left, by the leg!”
Meaning: “I am doing a bad thing to your mother!”
“Ебать-копать!”
Literal translation: “To f*ck – to dig!”
Meaning: “F*ckety f*ck!”
“Не пришей к пизде бубенчик!”
Literal translation: “Don’t sew a bell to the c*nt”
Meaning: “You need it like a fish needs a bicycle”
“Чё? Хуй через плечо!!!”
Literal translation: (in a dialogue) «What?» -«Sling a d!ck over the shoulder!»
Meaning: “What?” – “Nothing!”
