Hey Serb
Bereta_Eder
Emperor
Join Date:
11 Oct 2000
Posts:
9896
Hey Serb
Today, 16:24
The azeris RIGHT NOW as we speak
are destroying crosses on top of armenian churches
how does that make you feel?
Bereta_Eder
Emperor
Join Date:
11 Oct 2000
Posts:
9896
Today, 16:30
WE ALONE ARE GOING TO DESTROY TURKEY
Bereta_Eder
Emperor
Join Date:
11 Oct 2000
Posts:
9896
Today, 16:31
NO HELP ALONE FOR FREEDOM THE CHRISTIAN GOD AND DEMOCRACY
O(no, we really don't give a **** **** you)
Bereta_Eder
Emperor
Join Date:
11 Oct 2000
Posts:
9896
Today, 16:38
However if you listen to your heart you'd see it's wrong serb. it's WRONG what happened to armenia
all the greek islands are loading up on missiles and preparing an all oiut attack on turkey
let's see where you stand
