Oh, how the mighty have fallen
BeBro
Oh, how the mighty have fallen
Today, 03:35
Biden 306, Trump 232.
IIRC outgoing pres Trump said such numbers are a landslide
BeBro
Today, 03:46
Someone would say the election result is huge, tremendous, and historic.
BeBro
Today, 03:47
As a wartime pres Trump, who successfully avoided wartime service himself, made great progress in the wars against the rule of law, decency, facts, and in general against reality, but the costs to the American people were terrible.
Berzerker
Today, 03:55
Assad and the Taliban endorsed Trump too
