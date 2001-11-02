A friday's Serbenima

Ok! The Western victims of mental abortion.
Let's play an every weekend friday game.
The rules are simple:
a. I show you an old movie available on youtube
b. You give me your feedback, your questions and your suggestion what movie I should watch next.
c. I answer your question and pick the best movie out of your suggestions.
d. I watch, give my comments and answer your questions about your suggested movie
e. Everything continues from the "a".
