A friday's Serbenima

    A friday's Serbenima

    Ok! The Western victims of mental abortion.

    Let's play an every weekend friday game.

    The rules are simple:
    a. I show you an old movie available on youtube
    b. You give me your feedback, your questions and your suggestion what movie I should watch next.
    c. I answer your question and pick the best movie out of your suggestions.
    d. I watch, give my comments and answer your questions about your suggested movie
    e. Everything continues from the "a".
    Nu chto, podbrosish druga svoego zaklyatogo na svoem gorbu k vorotam raya zvezndo-polosatogo?
    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_na1JMpeF8
    Should I mention that I am a dictator in this thread and there is no way you can change my opinion about what movie I should watch next?
      So, the fisrt movie I want you to see is "Come and see", 1985.
        Come on, let's call it a "cultural exchange"
          Who's playing?
            You know, I have a very low opinion about your mental or emotional abilitis, but here is the chance to prove me wrong.

            Just prove me you are still humans and left some comments after watching this old war movie.
