Arm the priests

Some muslim person decided it was a good idea to go outside an orthodox church in france and shoot point blank in the belly the greek priest.
One should point out that according to our traditions priests were heavily armed during the war of idependence and very sucesfully spread the word of the Lord.
Time for a good swipe of fascists of whatever creed or pseudoideology in france and greece
One should point out that according to our traditions priests were heavily armed during the war of idependence and very sucesfully spread the word of the Lord.
Time for a good swipe of fascists of whatever creed or pseudoideology in france and greece