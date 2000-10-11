Announcement

France

    France

    There was a strong earthquake that affected borth greece abnd turkey,

    I'd laugh about what I'm going to ay but I just found out that there were dead people.

    I wanted to say how in french papers the titles read :quake in greece/turkey" and all the french comments read : deepest condolences to Greece (and some frenc speaking turks going mad below).


    But there were dead on both sides, so condolences to both sides
    unfortuately 2 young pupils

      and in turkey 12 dead and 400 injured.

        BTW it shook here in athens too. and the quake was all the way in eastern aegean very far away

        apart the tragically 2 dead young pupils in samos, they were walking home from school and a wall fell on them... godamn it and another young pupil flown to intensive care in athens

        the only other casualties were old buildings.

        in turkish izmir (greek smyrna) the city was decimated

