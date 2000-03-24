Login or Sign Up
Smoking ban on Joe Biden
BeBro
Smoking ban on Joe Biden
Today, 06:06
I read Joe Biden doesn't smoke! That's how evil he is
Of course, the msm routinely glosses over his non-smoking behaviour.
Gotta wonder how many families he destroyed by not smoking
Update: he still doesn't.
There are probably other dems who refuse to smoke. Rudy and Steve should take a look at this.
I bet there's also Chinese ppl who don't smoke....
