Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Congratulations Amy Coney Barrett!

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Congratulations Amy Coney Barrett!

    She was approved by the US Senate to be on the Supreme Court. 52-48 vote.

    An expert that I respect said that she has a school girl personality and doesn't think independently, but judging from how she performed during her confirmation hearing I don't think that's true.

    That gives us a 5-4 majority since Roberts is a loser.
    I drank beer. I like beer. I still like beer. ... Do you like beer Senator?
    - Justice Brett Kavanaugh
    Tags: None
  • #2
    Tards might try to overturn Roe versus Wade to ban abortion.

    tards

    Comment

    Previous template Next
    Working...
    X