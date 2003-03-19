Congratulations Amy Coney Barrett!

She was approved by the US Senate to be on the Supreme Court. 52-48 vote.
An expert that I respect said that she has a school girl personality and doesn't think independently, but judging from how she performed during her confirmation hearing I don't think that's true.
That gives us a 5-4 majority since Roberts is a loser.
